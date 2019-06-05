Whangaparaoa Golf Club members are on high alert after four players were shot at while out on the course last Friday afternoon.

Numerous shots were fired at the foursome while they were out on the fourth hole at around 4pm, the north Auckland club's general manager David Herbert told the Herald. Nobody was hurt but the men - two members and two guests - were "a bit shocked".

Pellet holes were visible in the sign for the fifth hole.

A social media post believed to be from one of the players said they had been approaching the fourth green when bullets began whizzing past their heads. They ducked behind the bank and called 111, hiding for over 30 minutes as more than 30 shots were fired. The poster called the incident "traumatic".

In a notice to members, the club asked people to report any antisocial behaviour to police.

"Having spoken with police they believe it to be a one-off, however as a club we think that we need to be vigilant," the notice said.

The last 18 months had seen a few issues with groups of youths drinking on the course in the evening, but the club had tried to take a respectful approach to dealing with them, Herbert said.

"We don't want to inflame anything or make it worse."

Members were aware of the risk heading out on the course, he said.

"It's [players'] choice how they feel about it. I've been out there, our staff are out there doing their jobs and we want to make sure they stay safe as well," Herbert said.

"We've got 40ha of land and hundreds of neighbours around here so it's a hard area for police to secure so we are reliant on members and people who live around here."

Police believe the shots were fired by an air gun, but have been unable to find the culprit. Photo / File

Police confirmed they were investigating an incident that occurred at the Whangaparaoa Golf Course about 4pm on May 31.

The rounds - believed to be from an air rifle - were fired toward three victims, Waitemata North police senior sergeant Steve Pivac said.

No one was reported injured but police and the Eagle helicopter were sent to the golf course, Pivac said.

"A number of inquiries were conducted in the immediate area. Police were unable to locate anyone at the time, however our inquiries are still continuing."

Police took such reports very seriously, Pivac said. "We encourage the public to report these incidents by calling 111 immediately. We would also like to hear from anyone in the area who may have more information about the incident.

"Contact police on (09) 426 4555 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have information."