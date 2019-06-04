Some regional flights around the country are being delayed due to bad weather.

At least one flight to Great Barrier Island has been delayed this morning.

A person at Auckland Airport said the 7.30am flight to the island had been postponed, and had been blamed on the weather on Great Barrier Island.

Air New Zealand has also issued warnings to travellers flying to Rotorua and Tauranga today, saying they could face disruptions due to the weather conditions.

An 8am Air Chathams flight to Whakatane has been delayed, according to the Auckland Airport online flight information.