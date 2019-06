An 11 year-old boy is missing from his home in Flaxmere, Hawke's Bay.

Tiare Te Ngaio has not been seen since Monday night.

He was last seen walking north on Montrose St at 9pm.

Police say he was wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts, and was barefoot.

Advertisement

He has straight dark hair covering his ears with a long fringe.

People who have seen Tiare or have any information about his whereabouts can contact police on 06 381 0815.