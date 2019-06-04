The death of a young Auckland man killed in a crash outside a party in Half Moon Bay has been referred to the coroner.

Xavier Browne, 19, suffered critical injuries when he was hit by a car on Casuarina Rd in Half Moon Bay on July 7 last year.

He died in Auckland City Hospital five days later.

Police told the Herald no charges had been laid and the matter was for the Coroner.

Browne was remembered as a talented athlete who represented the Cook Islands in tag football.

Teacher Raniera Lee-Watene said he taught Browne when he worked at Papatoetoe High School.

He first met Browne when the teen was a Year 10 pupil after a scuffle with another student.

Lee-Watene asked Browne if he wanted to join kapa haka, which he became dedicated to for several years.

"He was just a young, talented Māori kid who had so much potential," Lee-Watene said.

"In everything that he put his mind to he would be successful at."

Browne had a really strong influence on his peers and was always looking after his friends, he said.

"He really loved his whānau."