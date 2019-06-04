Masterton Police are investigating an incident that led to a 38-year old man being shot in the leg.

The man was admitted to Wairarapa Hospital just before 4am on Monday with a gunshot wound.

He was treated and discharged the same day.

Police are investigating what happened and are urging any members of the public who have any information about the incident to contact them.

Advertisement

Information can be given to Police on (06) 370 0300, or anonymous information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.