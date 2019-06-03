An entire ATM has been stolen from a Bay of Plenty bank overnight.

A front end loader was used in the early hours of this morning to grab the money machine from its location in a building on Pine Drive, Murupara.

Detective constable Rob Hutchins said the offenders fled the scene towing the ATM on a trailer.

The ATM and trailer were found abandoned shortly before 4am in the Kaingaroa Forrest.

The trailer was significantly damaged and the ATM appeared to still be secure.

Debris covers the scene where an ATM was ripped from the wall and stolen. Photo / supplied

Hutchings said inquiries into the burglary are ongoing and police would like to hear from anyone who had information in relation to the incident.

A Murupara man said the incident was "very sad for such a close and small community to see this".

The man, who would not be named, said the community was working to try to "change this sort of stuff happening".

Another man, who also would not be named, said there was a heavy police presence in the area this morning.

Information can be shared with Murupara police on 07 366 1170 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.