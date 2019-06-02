A search has been suspended overnight for a man missing in the Tararua Ranges.

The man was due to finish the tramp through the Northern Crossing at noon yesterday but failed to arrive at Mt Holdsworth near Masterton.

He is from Britain , but has been living in Wellington.

Police Search and Rescue teams completed a search of huts in the area as well as an initial aerial search today.

They said the search is due to resume tomorrow.

The search comes after a woman caught in a blizzard while tramping in Nelson Lakes National Park died from severe hypothermia after battling the extreme conditions on Saturday night.

The family member she was tramping with made it to Angelus Hut during the night to raise the alarm after they were unable to get cellphone reception.

But the 55-year-old woman spent the night exposed to the elements, battling a -16C chill and blustery 80km/h winds.

The woman was already dead when the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter reached her at 9am today. She was found in a gully on Mount Robert Ridge.