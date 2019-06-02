A woman tramping at high altitude in the Nelson Lakes National Park has died from hypothermia after battling a -16C chill.

The 55-year-old was tramping with a family member this morning when she became severely hypothermic.

Emergency services were called to the area at about 9am on Sunday, but the woman was already dead by the time the rescue helicopter with a medical crew found her on Mount Robert Ridge.

Police Search and Rescue co-ordinator sergeant Malcolm York said police extended sympathies to her family and friends.

"This is a truly tragic incident that followed what could have been another

unfortunate event the evening before."

Victim support is assisting the family.

It was the second time this weekend search and rescue crew have been called to the area.

Last night two trampers were rescued not far from where the woman died after they got stuck in deep snow at high altitude as they walked up Mount Robert Ridge.

They managed to get enough cellphone coverage to call for help earlier in the afternoon and were located about 1800 metres above sea level and approximately four kilometres from their intended hut.

Snow was falling and the wind was extreme, taking the wind chill down to as

low as -16 degrees.

York said the trampers said it was not good tramping conditions and urged trampers to plan ahead.

"It is important to monitor proposed weather conditions and make good decisions around them, and the risk that inclement weather poses to your intended trip. Consider the time of day you are setting out, know your limitations and make sure you have appropriate clothing and equipment with you," York said.

"Thankfully yesterday the trampers were located in time, but it could

easily have been a different story."

ADVICE FOR TRAMPERS



• Plan your trip

• Tell someone reliable your plans

• Be aware of the weather and make good decisions around it

• Know your limits

• Make sure you are adequately equipped for your intended trip

• Take sufficient supplies