Police are appealing for sightings of a vehicle stolen at knifepoint - and the person responsible - about 7am in Christchurch.

They say a woman, wearing a red and white bandana across their face, a black leather jacket, and possibly a green cap, was involved.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Huxley Street and Burlington Street in the suburb of Sydenham.

"Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have seen a silver 2003 Toyota Ist this morning with registration number JWH495," a spokesman said.

People are being told not approach the woman and call 111 immediately.