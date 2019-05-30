Three students on their way home from school have reportedly been "violently and randomly" attacked by a group of six young men.

A message sent out by Tangaroa College Principal Davida Suasua this afternoon has alerted parents to the attack on Dawson Rd, in Otara.

"These six young men are not students of Tangaroa College. Two of the three students made their way back to school where they knew they would be safe," Suasua said.

"Staff acted immediately to get the situation under control. The third student was located by staff members and brought back to school and safety.

"It saddens me that this has occurred in our community and I humbly request that parents and families work together to ensure our children are safe to and from school as I can guarantee their safety at school."

Suasua said she would speak to, students tomorrow morning about keeping safe and avoiding being at the local parks and shops.

"As this weekend is a long one, I urge students to be vigilant about their safety," she said.

A Police spokesman earlier said they had received a report of an incident near the Haumia Way area after 3.30pm.

Police would not confirm whether this incident was the same incident as reported by Tangaroa College.

"Two people have been assaulted following a disorder incident in Otara, South Auckland.

"Two people were injured during the incident, one with serious injuries and the other minor injuries.

"Police are in the area currently making inquiries around the circumstances of the incident."

Tangaroa College is a multicultural secondary school located in the South Auckland suburb of Otara.