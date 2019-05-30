The new faces of the New Zealand music industry are making their way onto the scene and are ready to hit the right notes.

The first class of Massey University's Bachelor of Commercial Music graduated in Wellington on Thursday. The three-year degree is the first of its kind in New Zealand that allows students to prepare for and work in the industry.

Students can major in Music Practice, Music Technology and Music Industry and work collaboratively on gigs, short tours, music videos and other projects.

Ben Howe is a Music Industry major tutor and has worked for more than 20 years as a musician, record label founder/director and live music promoter, including for St Jerome's Laneway Festival.

He said the three different majors were a unique offering.

"There's nowhere else in New Zealand that teaches about the music industry, whether that be about putting on live events, tours, record labels, publishing and actually becoming an entrepreneur in the music business."

Howe said New Zealand music was doing well in the country and internationally and needs young entrepreneurs with real passion and enthusiasm.

"This music industry needs more young people and fresh blood, people coming through with new ideas. It's an industry that relies on that kind of fresh energy."

Emma Hall-Phillips graduated with a major in Music Industry. Photo / Supplied

One student is Music Industry major Emma Hall-Phillips. She said she had always been interested in music and had been going to gigs since she was a teen.

Throughout the degree, Hall-Phillips learnt about labels, events, artist management, organised a tour and her own events.

She said doing the degree helped her realise she did have the skills to work in the industry and back herself.

"The New Zealand music industry has been run by the same people for such a long time, especially lots of men.

"Hopefully everyone doing it [the degree] is going to break into the industry and we'll see some fresh faces compared to how it's been run for however long."

Hall-Phillips now has her own promotions company and brought the all-female New York DJ collective Discwoman to New Zealand for panel discussions and live shows in Auckland and Wellington this year.

plex from Kaysha Bowler on Vimeo.

Kaysha Bowler majored in Music Technology and had worked on developing music hardware, learning about software and sound engineering during the degree.

Like her classmates, she had always wanted to be part of the industry since she was young.

"For this sort of thing, it is the only place in New Zealand ... I'd encourage people to come in with an open mind and learn all of these new concepts."

Through the degree, she said she got the opportunity to go on the road as the lighting designer for Neil and Liam Finn's "Where's My Room?" tour of New Zealand last year.

Connor Moore graduated with a major in Music Practice. Photo / Supplied

Connor Moore majored in Music Practice after performing for several years and opening for artists like Anika Moa and Julia Deans.

She said it was amazing to be surrounded by "like-minded, creative people" who shared the same passion for music.

Moore learnt skills around creating her own music, promoting it, releasing it, performance and administration.

"Having really talented tutors and lecturers who know lots about the industry, and are currently working in the industry, felt really relevant. It was special to be the first group to go through."

Moore was using this year to figure out what she wanted to do with her music and is regularly hosting songwriting sessions at local bar Poquito.

"I've come out with more options than I thought there was ... it's now about practically doing what we've been learning and trying to do it as a career."

Howe was excited to see what was ahead for the class.

"I hope all my students take over the music industry in New Zealand ... That's my plan."