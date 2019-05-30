An Air NZ pilot has handled Wellington's classic windy weather with nerves of steel after a rocky white-knuckle landing in the capital.

Sue Teodoro caught the dramatic landing from Wellington Airport today as strong winds belted the city.

It shows the small plane coming into land and rocking side to side several times before getting onto the tarmac.

Teodoro described the pilot's work as a "masterful landing".

"Well done that pilot! Pretty breezy day down by @Lyall Bay."

Masterful landing from @FlyAirNZ at Wellington right now. Well done that pilot! 😎 Pretty breezy day down by @lyallbaynz @WildBayNZ pic.twitter.com/0xTsDIAo7O — Sue Teodoro (@SueTeodoro) May 30, 2019

However, a windy day won't mean much to Wellingtonians but it'll be a summer's day compared to what's in store for this long weekend.

A cold blast is expected to smash the country on Saturday with temperatures dropping by more than 10C and snow to dump on most mountains.

After the blast, Wellington's low is forecasted as a cool 7C on Sunday.

Auckland can expect 14C on Saturday, before dropping to 8C overnight.

Temperatures will be cooler around inland cities and towns; Hamilton will get to 3C, Whakatane 4C, Taupo 2C and Tokoroa 1C.

The cold chill would likely last through the weekend before a second freeze is due to hit in the latter half of next week.

"But as we get into week two of June, things are going to likely rebound and turn milder, and we think that will likely be more indicative of the winter season," Niwa's Chris Brandolini said.

So far May has been on track to be the third warmest May on record since 1909, while the autumn season was on track to be the third or fourth warmest autumn on record.

This is likely to make this weekend's cold snap feel even colder.