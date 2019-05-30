Friends of an airport worker struck down by a devastating illness are appealing for help because the man's family all live in India.

Akhilesh Kadam suffered multiple organ failure and was rushed to Auckland City Hospital on Saturday in a critical condition.

It began with a major respiratory problem which has left Kadam unconscious in the intensive care unit on life support.

"He has multiple organ failure where his lungs, kidneys and heart are all being supported through machines," a Givealittle page set up to raise money for his family said.

Akhilesh Kadam (centre) with friends. Photo / Supplied

"They have said he is in a really bad way right now and that any change is going to take a long time given how unwell he is."

The page said Kadam "was a very kind person, always willing to help others and a really smart guy".

He came to New Zealand in 2017 as a student to fulfill his dream and study in Auckland.

He graduated from AUT with a degree in mechanical engineering, Level 8, in 2018 and was searching for a job in the field he studied.

"He always wanted to prove to his parents he could make it here," his Givealittle page says.

However, all Kadam's family live in India and have not been able to come to his hospital bed.

Compass employee Carlos Delgado, who manages the Auckland Lounge at Auckland Airport where Kadam works, said his parents were in the process of getting emergency passports and visas to New Zealand.

The Givealittle page had been set up to raise funds to try to help Kadam's parents arrive as soon as possible, Delgado said.

Kadam's recovery is expected to be a long one.

Auckland hospital intensive care staff told Kadam's friends they would look to do a CT scan in 10 days to review the damage to his organs.