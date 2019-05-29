The people who accessed Budget information from the Treasury website did not act illegally.

Instead, they appeared to have used a search tool on the Treasury department's website, which "does not appear to be unlawful", police advised Treasury.

The person or persons were able to "exploit" the system because Treasury staff had been preparing a clone website in the background that they intended to swap over with the live website on Budget day.

To do this they began uploading some Budget information onto the clone site.

Advertisement

Although not publically accessible, some of the information could be seen when a search was made on the website.

Investigations into what happened showed about 2000 searches were made for Budget information.

"The evidence shows deliberate, systematic and persistent searching of a website that was clearly not intended to be public," Treasury said.

"Evidence was found of searches that were clearly intended to produce results that would disclose embargoed Budget information."

"Three IP addresses were identified that performed (in the Treasury's estimation) approximately 2000 searches, over a period of 48 hours, which pieced together the small amount of content available via the search tool."

"The IP addresses involved belonged to the Parliamentary Service, 2degrees and Vocus."

The news comes after speculation had begun to mount that the leak of Budget information was more a "cock-up" than hack.

NZ Herald tech writer Juha Saarinen found screenshots of a Google search for "estimates of appropriation 2019/2020" circulating on Twitter suggesting the data was publically accessible.

Makhlouf had said yesterday that there were more than 2000 unauthorised attempts to get Budget-related information from its website.

National leader Simon Bridges - whose party had released information - was quick to fire back yesterday, saying claims documents were hacked from Treasury was a lie.

He attacked a "bungling, incompetent" Government over the early release of the sensitive Budget details and stressed his party had obtained its information legally.

The State Services Commission will undertake an inquiry into the matter after being asked by Secretary to the Treasury, Gabriel Makhlouf, to check on "the adequacy" of security around the Budget.

"Unauthorised access to confidential budget material is a very serious matter," State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes said.

"This is a matter of considerable public interest and I will have more to say as soon as I am in a position do so."

Hughes asked the Government Chief Information Security Officer and Chief Digital Officer to "provide assurance that information security across the Public Service is sound".

"This is an important issue because it goes to trust and confidence in the Public Service and in the security of government information," Hughes said.

Treasury and GCSB's National Cyber Security Centre were working on establishing the facts of the incident, Treasury said in a statement.

"While this work continues, the facts that have been established so far are:

- As part of its preparation for Budget 2019, the Treasury developed a clone of its website.

- Budget information was added to the clone website as and when each Budget document was finalised.

- On Budget Day, the Treasury intended to swap the clone website to the live website so that the Budget 2019 information was available online.

- The clone website was not publically accessible.

- As part of the search function on the website, content is indexed to make the search faster. Search results can be presented with the text in the document that surrounds the search phrase.

- The clone also copies all settings for the website including where the index resides. This led to the index on the live site also containing entries for content that was published only on the clone site.

- As a result, a specifically-worded search would be able to surface small amounts of content from the 2019/20 Estimates documents.

- A large number (approx. 2,000) of search terms were placed into the search bar looking for specific information on the 2019 Budget.

- The searches used phrases from the 2018 Budget that were followed by the "Summary" of each Vote.

- This would return a few sentences - that included the headlines for each Vote paper - but the search would not return the whole document.

- At no point were any full 2019/20 documents accessible outside of the Treasury network.

"The nature of these searches ultimately led to unauthorised access to small amounts of content from the 2019/20 Estimates documents, none of which were due to be available to Parliament and the public until Budget Day."

Secretary to the Treasury Gabriel Makhlouf said in his view "there were deliberate, exhaustive and sustained attempts to gain unauthorised access to embargoed data.

"Our systems were clearly susceptible to such unacceptable behaviour, in breach of the long-standing convention around Budget confidentiality, and we will undertake a review to make them more robust."

The Treasury took immediate steps on Tuesday to increase the security of all Budget-related information.

Makhlouf asked the State Services Commissioner to conduct an inquiry in order to look at the facts and recommend steps to prevent such an incident being repeated.