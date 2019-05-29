Pak'nSave Lincoln Rd is recalling a specific batch of its brand NZ Beef Mince as it might contain small pieces of black and white soft plastic.

According to the Ministry for Primary Industries website, the mince affected is those with a best before marking of 23/05/19.

If consumed and the customer has concerns about their health, MPI advises they seek medical advice.

Customers are also told to return the product to their retailer for a full refund.

The minced meat is sold in various sizes of plastic-wrapped trays and was only on the shelves at the Henderson-based store.

The recall does not impact any other Pak'nSave brand products from its Lincoln Rd store.