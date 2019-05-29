What's in the Budget is usually one of the most tightly held secrets of any Government.

Despite the fact that at least some of the details of the Budget were revealed by National this week, there are still many announcements that will be made.

But, in the lead-up to the big day every year, Governments like to make a few pre-Budget announcements beforehand.

This year has been no exception – here is what the Government has already announced will be in Budget 2019.

• Fighting domestic abuse – A $320 million package across four years will pay for five initiatives to combat family and sexual violence.

• Money for homeless – Some $200 million over four years has been provided to tackling chronic homelessness to provide a "wraparound" service.

• Transition Support Service - $153.7 million over four years to support young people to transition from the care system to independence.

• Breaking the offending cycle – Some $98 million to break the cycle of Māori reoffending and imprisonment.

• More teachers – $95 million has been set aside for boosting the number of teachers; some 2400 spots will be opened up for trainees.

• Money for forestry – $58 million was earmarked to help with the rollout of the 1 billion trees programme.

• Whenua Māori Programme – Over four years, the Government will provide $56.1 million to implement new on-the-ground services" for Māori landowners.

• NCEA fee removal - $49 million over four years will be spent on removing NCEA fees, plus a further $21 million to continue rolling out NCEA online.

• Clean energy – $27 million was set aside for a clean energy centre in Taranaki; and extra $20 million, over four years, for new science research.

• Funding for Ambulances – the Government earmarked $21 million over two years to relieve pressure some ambulance services are under.

• Ethnic communities – $9.4 million has been made available over four years to promoting social cohesion in ethnic communities.

• SuperGold Card – The SuperGold card will get an updated website and a new app, costing $7.7 million.

• Rheumatic fever – $12 million to develop their own community-led initiatives in the fight against rheumatic fever.

• Money for Stats – The Government will spend $5.76 million on Statistics New Zealand.

• Public transport – $4.6 million towards making transport more affordable for people on low incomes.