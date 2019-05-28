

A man who lost all his possessions when a fire broke out in the house bus he was living in broke into a Hastings home to refurnish.

Justin Lucas Sanders , 38, appeared in the Hastings District Court on Tuesday on a charge of burglary before Judge Louis Bidois .

Sanders entered a Hastings home on April 5 through the back window and stole more than $1000 worth of power tools, including a circular saw, an angle grinder, a jigsaw, a sander and a hammer.

He was arrested after a police forensic team matched his fingerprints from three points of entry to the house.

Sanders told Judge Bidois that he was remorseful. He said he had lost all his possessions after his house bus caught fire, which is why he committed the burglary.

"You've been devastated by the burning of your house bus, but we're all subjects of tragedy Mr Sanders," Judge Bidois said.

He noted Sanders' history of dishonesty, but said there had been a four-year gap since his last offence.

He sentenced Sanders to 70 hours community work.