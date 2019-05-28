Canterbury Police are appealing for information after a man pushed a shop attendant to the ground and stole cigarettes in an aggravated robbery over the weekend.
Security footage from the dairy on Lincoln Rd, Christchurch shows a man run behind the counter towards the shop attendant who tries to brush him off with a stool.
However, the man wearing dark-coloured clothing pushed her to the ground and proceeded to take cigarettes from the store's cabinet.
The incident took place around 12.35pm on Sunday, May 26, and police are urging anyone with information to get in touch.
"The shop attendant was shaken and is being offered support," police said.
"The offender has fled from the scene, believed to be heading south on Lincoln Rd. He was also carrying a blue bag with yellow stripe on the front."
The offender is believed to be aged between 20 and 30 years old.
Anyone who was in the area at the time or has information is asked to contact Christchurch Police 03 3637400, quoting job number 190526/1494.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.