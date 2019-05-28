Your commute around Auckland might be disrupted over Queens Birthday weekend due to construction work connected to the City Rail Link project.

The work includes hydro-excavation, borehole drilling and excavating trenches to locate existing utilities like gas, power and telecommunication systems.

The areas impacted most are part of Mount Eden and some rail services on sections of the Southern and Eastern Lines.

Work starts this Saturday on Boston Rd and Normanby Rd in Mount Eden but locals will still be able to access their properties.

However, several on-street car parks might be unavailable for use for up to three days at a time, CRL said in a statement.

And as a safety measure during work hours, Normanby Rd will be reduced to one lane and a speed limit of 30km/h and traffic management will both be put in place.

"Our contractors will be working in a restricted and live road corridor and we ask everyone to take care in the area for their own safety and the safety of our workers," CRL chief executive Dr Sean Sweeny said.

Sean Sweeney, CEO of the City Rail Link. Photo / Greg Bowker

"We appreciate the support we get from our neighbours, and we'll be doing all we can to minimise any disruption for them while our ground investigations continue."

Work hours will stretch for 12-hours during the day between 7am and 7pm, seven days a week and works are planned to continue in the area until June 6.

Ground investigations will allow engineers to design structures which will be constructed to connect the new CRL line with the existing Western Line track at Mount Eden.

Buses will replace trains on some sections of the Southern and Eastern Lines due to upgrades, including the construction of an additional line for a third platform at Otahuhu Station, of the Auckland rail network.

Meanwhile, no weekend construction is planned for CRL's Lower Queen St/Britomart and Albert St sites in central Auckland.

Vehicle access will remain restricted on Albert St but shops and cafes in the area will remain open over the holiday, CRL said.