Temperatures are set to plummet by as much as 10 degrees Celsius this Queen's Birthday weekend as a snowy blast hits New Zealand.

Forecaster WeatherWatch is warning Kiwis to enjoy the next two days of warmer than average weather because "it's about to change".

The coming late Autumn storm will produce rain and heavy snow with the worst of the weather to hit on Saturday.

Auckland's forecast high could drop from 20C today to 13C on Saturday, while Hamilton will plunge to a daytime high of 12C.

Advertisement

The Bay of Islands will drop from a high of 22C tomorrow to 14C on Saturday.

"Hawke's Bay, arguably one of the more sheltered, sunnier and warmer regions ... will go from highs in the early 20Cs this week to a windy southerly on Saturday and weekend highs of only around 12," WeatherWatch said.

In the South Island, Christchurch will fall from a high of 19C today to only 9C on Saturday with WeatherWatch warning "it gets colder the further south you go".

This will lead to Queenstown dropping from a high of 14C today to highs on Saturday and Monday of 5C with snow showers.

Dunedin temperatures will fall by 11C from a high of 16C today to only 7C on Saturday with snow down to 400m and hail to sea level.

The forecast beyond this weekend's freeze was uncertain.

😱 Impressive amount of lightning in the Tasman Sea heading towards the West Coast. The safest place to be in a thunderstorm is indoors. 🌩️ pic.twitter.com/UuP8mKuqRW — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 27, 2019

A warmer high could blow in from Australia, but WeatherWatch was having increasing confidence that another deep Southern Ocean low would instead come in with more cold temperatures.

"Talk about a weather pattern shift!"

This weekend's cold snap comes after much of the country has enjoyed a wet but warmer than average day so far.

In Auckland the rain is expected to give way to fine periods this afternoon and a high of 20C.

Today's morning rain and possible thunderstorms will also hover over much of the top of the country from Whangarei and the Coromandel to Tauranga and Hamilton, which are all tipped to hit highs ranging from 19C-20C.

The latest Severe Weather Watches & Warnings through to Wednesday are available at https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X. Though heavy rain will become confined to the west of the South Island on Wednesday winds will pick up over the east of the island. Be prepared and keep up to date! ^AC pic.twitter.com/0mzztR9NUn — MetService (@MetService) May 27, 2019

Wellingtonians can expect only occasional rain and a top of 17C, however, the blustery winds will turn into gales in exposed places.

Napier in the east and New Plymouth in the west are also forecast rain and tops of 18C.

In the South Island, Christchurch and Dunedin residents can expect a high of 17C and "a few spots of rain", while more persistent falls are expected in Blenheim and Queenstown.

Heavy and possible thundery rain is forecast for the West Coast.

Today's forecast

Whangārei:

Periods of rain, chance heavy with thunderstorms, clearing to fine breaks. High 21C, Low 11C.

Auckland: Periods of rain, heavy with possible thunderstorms, clearing to fine breaks. 20C, 13C.

Tauranga: Drizzle, turning to rain morning, chance heavy with thunderstorms. 20C, 12C.

Hamilton: Periods of rain developing morning, chance heavy with thunderstorms. 19C, 10C.

Rotorua Drizzle, turning to rain morning, chance heavy with thunderstorms. 16C, 10C.

New Plymouth: Periods of rain, chance heavy in squally thunderstorms, easing to showers by evening. 18C, 13C.

Whanganui: Cloudy. Occasional rain from afternoon, clearing at night. 20C, 12C.

Napier: Becoming cloudy. Periods of rain from late morning. 18C, 13C.

Wellington: Cloudy. Occasional rain from late morning. 17C, 13C.

Nelson: Rain developing morning, possibly heavy and thundery from afternoon. 16C, 9C.

Christchurch: High cloud and a few spots of rain. 17C, 7C.

Dunedin: Mostly cloudy. Rain developing in the evening. 17C, 8C.