Police have arrested 35 people and seized more than $1million in assets as part of a major meth bust in Wellington.

The investigation, which has been running since August 2018, has targeted two syndicates believed to have distributed millions of dollars of methamphetamine in the Wellington area.

Thirty-one men and four woman, aged 23 to 42, have been arrested from around the Wellington and Central districts, police said in a statement.

More than 200 charges are to be laid including distribution of meth and cannabis, money laundering and firearms offences.

More than 100 police were involved in the investigation.

The majority of the alleged offending has been in Porirua, Wellington City and Hutt Valley, according to police.

More than 40 search warrants have been executed with police seizing methamphetamine, cannabis, cash, vehicles, a launch, artwork, jewellery, gold and seven firearms.

The Police Asset Recovery Unit restrained assets valued at more than $1.1m. Police said the "social cost" of the meth seized equated to more than $4.3m.

Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson, of the Wellington Drugs and Organised Crime team, said the hard work of officers would have "seriously disrupted" the commercial drug operations of the syndicates across Wellington.

