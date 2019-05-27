The man behind one of New Zealand's worst child abuse cases has been convicted of more crimes, including wrapping an extension cord around a girl's neck.

Benny Haerewa appeared today in the High Court at Auckland, where he pleaded guilty and was convicted of 11 charges against three victims.

His name suppression also lapsed this morning.

Haerewa was sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment for manslaughter, after a murder charge was dropped, for the killing of his 4-year-old stepson James Whakaruru.

Advertisement

The toddler was just 10 weeks short of his first day at school when he died on April 4, 1999, in Hawke's Bay Hospital, then known as Hastings Memorial Hospital.

The assault which killed Whakaruru was one of many over several years against the child.

Today, Haerewa admitted to new offending between 2015 and 2017 in Auckland and Hastings.

One of his assaults included wrapping an extension cord around a child's neck and pulling tight, while another saw him slam a tomahawk down on a bed next to a child.

Further attacks included hitting a child with a broom and throwing a can at a boy's head.

Haerewa was also convicted of unlawful sexual connection with a child, threatening to kill, and intentionally damaging property

The court heard that the Crown will be seeking preventative detention at his sentencing on October 18.

Haerewa, who was remanded in custody, is also related to one of Moko Sayviah Rangitoheriri's killers, David Haerewa.