A group of kids who stole a car in Hamilton were arrested in Auckland more than four hours later.

The youths, who were aged between 10 and 14, are now being dealt with by Youth Aid after allegedly stealing a car from a Clarkin Rd, Hamilton, property about 10pm yesterday.

Waikato police Acting Inspector Simon Cherry said the theft was reported and police managed to find one teenager involved.

With details of the stolen car (a Skoda Octavia) obtained, police were alerted to keep an eye out.

Given their suspicious driving behaviour, Cherry said the car was eventually spotted by officers in Papakura, about 90km away.

After a short pursuit, the group of five, all from Hamilton, were arrested at 2.20am.

Cherry said petty and opportunistic crimes, including car thefts, were prevalent in the Hamilton, Huntly and Ngaruawahia areas at the moment and, although the Skoda had been locked, he urged owners to be vigilant with their vehicles.

"People need to be vigilant around their cars, making sure they're secure, garage them if they can, have sensor lights activated and just be aware that car crime appears to be on the Waikato police radar at the moment."

He also reminded people not to leave any property or valuables in their car.

"These opportunistic thefts and the offenders are looking inside of cars for easily transportable things that can be stolen including laptops, phones and wallets."