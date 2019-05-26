A blind woman is being offered a job on the adult minimum wage by an Auckland cookie company, following a Herald report that she is being paid $2.30 an hour.

The Herald reported last Thursday that the woman, who works at Altus Enterprises, an organisation that provides work for people with disabilities, took home just $2 an hour after tax for her work untangling Air NZ earphones.

The offer to the woman is being made by The Cookie Project, a social enterprise started last June by two Auckland men, Graeme Haddon and Eric Chuah.

The business currently employed 20 people with disabilities, and had recently completed an expansion exercise to take on more blind staff.

Advertisement

Eric Chuah says his Cookie Project business pays workers with disabilities at least the adult minimum wage of $17.70 an hour. Photo / File

Chuah said it had engaged a blind baker Parveen Shanker to map out a workflow system for the visually impaired - from entering the kitchen to packaging cookies.

"We have just finalised that last week and we are now ready to welcome a few more blind and visually impaired employees," he said.

"We are happy to speak with the blind woman in the Herald report and offer her a job at the Cookie Project."

The business did not require applicants with disabilities to submit resumes or go through interviews, Chuah said.

"We pay everyone a dignified income of at least the minimum wage of $17.70 an hour," he said.

Shanker said he had spoken with the blind woman about her current working conditions.

"Personally I feel sad that some employers feel the worth of disabled people is next to nothing," Shanker said.

"I said to (the blind woman) please know you are worth much, much more than $2.30 an hour."

The woman, who did not want to be named, said she was thrilled at being offered this opportunity.

She confirmed Shanker had been in touch, but she has not yet been offered the job.

"It will be exciting and a new challenge, and I also definitely will enjoy working more in the kitchen than untangling headphones," the woman said.

"Getting paid the same wage as other workers in New Zealand get will also mean so much."

Working the same seven hours a day, she will be paid $123.90 before tax at the Cookie Project compared with the $16.10 at Altus Enterprises.

Disability Rights Commissioner Paula Tesoriero said it was a fact that many disabled people in New Zealand were living in poverty.

"This must be addressed, and is why it's so important that the disparity that in some circumstances it is legal to pay disabled workers less than the minimum wage is up for review," Tesoriero said.

"We must look for better solutions to create sustainable, meaningful employment that do not allow for inequities in income."

There are 975 minimum wage exemptions issued to businesses that employ disabled people, the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment said.

Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni slammed the rules which allowed these businesses to legally pay its employees less than minimum wage as "discriminatory" and wants to see it changed.

But some advocates for special needs workers believe changes to the current system could be detrimental.

"The ideology is really compelling, everyone should get the minimum wage, but the reality for the workforce is that there are no opportunities for (the) intellectually disabled to find work of any kind, and even less chance to find work in a supported and safe environment," said Megan Salt, spokesperson for a group of about 200 intellectually disabled adults.

In a submission made to Government, the group said changes to the current system would "magnify our anxiety and produce greater health problems for our vulnerable people".

"It costs money to support these workers with the pastoral care and supervision that they need to work," Salt said.

"Most employers are not geared up to take one intellectually disabled worker, let alone 200."