A dramatic picture of a mangled car accompanies a plea from the Waikato Police team, bidding people to stop others from driving drunk.

The shot was taken following a crash last Friday night near Ohaupo, in the Waikato.

The collision happened just before midnight, on State Highway 3 near the airport turn off.

The driver was intoxicated.

Advertisement

A post on the Waikato Police Facebook page raises the point that "almost every drunk driver was drinking with someone who had an opportunity to stop them".

"The vehicle had been driven at such speed from Ohaupo that it hit the roundabout and became airborne for about 16 metres."

"The car came crashing down and cartwheeled to a stop," the post read.

The post goes on to clarify the driver didn't die in the crash, neither did any passengers.

"Senior Sergeant Rupert Friend believes someone must have been looking down on the driver as it was a miracle he walked away."

"Moral of the story? The driver was drunk ... Could anyone have stopped them driving?"