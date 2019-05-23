Armed police have cordoned off a residential Pāpāmoa street this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police, supported by the Armed Offenders Squad, executed a search warrant at a Roxbury Pl address around 6.30am.

A Roxbury Pl resident, who did not want to be named, told the Bay of Plenty Times the cul-de-sac was cordoned off by police but residents were allowed through.

She said around half a dozen police cars were in the street as well as armed police and police dogs.

A police spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing.