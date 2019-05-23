Armed police have descended on downtown Invercargill this evening following an incident on Spey St.

Cordons have been put in place throughout the area, a police spokeswoman said.

She said police and the armed offenders squad descended on a property on Spey St, near the main road Dee St earlier tonight.

Police would not go into detail about what was taking place or when cordons might be lifted, the spokeswoman said.

Meanwhile, a woman on the scene who asked what was going on was told by an officer "it's all contained" and the public was safe, Stuff reported.

