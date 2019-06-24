Julie Marshall broke down in her GP's surgery before her debilitating symptoms were believed. When she was finally diagnosed with ME, treatment was lacking. Natalie Akoorie talks to Marshall, carers and a psychology academic about Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

Julie Marshall can't remember dates anymore.

Her cognitive function is not as good as it used to be - a symptom of the chronic illness she suffers from - Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome or ME/CFS.

It's estimated 20,000 New Zealanders are "missing" because of the disease, typically triggered by a viral infection, like glandular fever or influenza, that the body never recovers

A disease that science hasn't solved yet

