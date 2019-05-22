The search for a man who failed to return from a tramp around Ashburton Lakes is continuing into its second day.

Yesterday, police announced a search had begun for overdue tramper Timothy Clements, of Rangiora.

Clements, 36, was dropped off at the start of the Te Aroha Track on Double Hill Run Rd on May 18.

He was due to get picked up at Lake Emily, south of Mt Hutt, on Monday morning, May 20, but did not arrive.

Police were notified that he was missing around 4.45pm on Monday.

Yesterday, 25 LandSAR volunteers were searching in the area, including two LandSAR dog handlers and a helicopter.

A police spokesperson said this morning that search efforts continued overnight, with six LandSAR volunteers staying the night in the bush, along with a LandSAR dog.



A total of 28 LandSAR staff will continue searching today, along with two LandSAR dogs. A helicopter will also be up again today, the spokesperson said.



Police Search and Rescue staff are also searching along the Te Araroa Track near Lake Emily.



"Police are hugely grateful to all the LandSAR volunteers who have assisted with the search so far, as well as the helicopter company," the spokesperson said.



"We continue to ask anyone who may have seen Timothy to contact us."