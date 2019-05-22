A frosty, and possibly foggy, morning is possible in central parts of New Zealand today, so bundle up on your way into work.

But dress in layers, as the afternoon high is expected to reach the upper teens for the North Island and a few degrees cooler in the South Island.

MetService Meteorologist Ravi Kandula said it will essentially be a fine day across the country, with a few showers through Fiordland and Milford.

"Elsewhere we have morning cloud, which will clear. There is a little bit of high cloud over parts of the central to upper North Island, and Banks Peninsula and Westland, otherwise it is fine.

Advertisement

"It is light winds and just a beautiful day across the country."

Maximum temperatures for tomorrow. Not much change from today. https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz. GK pic.twitter.com/xdqXjNFLdB — MetService (@MetService) May 22, 2019

A set of fronts that moved along the South Island yesterday, and brought rain to the west coast, are bringing a few showers to the west of the North Island today.

Aucklanders are waking to a rainy start, so umbrellas and jackets are necessary first thing, however, these isolated showers are expected to clear to fine spells this afternoon, with southwest breezes and a high of 18C.

"There are also a couple of showers going through north of the Manukau Harbour, Kaipara Harbour area, that will clear by early afternoon," Kandula said.

Tauranga looks like the place to be in the north today, with fine weather and clear skies forecast, with southwest breezes and a high of 20C.

At the bottom of the north, Wellingtonians are also in for a fine day, but with some cloudy spells later this morning. Northerly winds will also turn southerly late morning, with temperatures reaching 17C.

Clear Autumn weather in Hastings, from the Hawke's Bay Showgrounds looking towards Mt Erin. Photo / Paul Taylor

Those in central parts of Otago and south of Christchurch have woken to frosts, and possibly light fog, but despite the slightly cooler temperatures this morning, it will be sunshine all around on the east coast.

Nelson has four days straight of fine weather and light winds, and while Christchurch might have a bit of low cloud today, the weekend is looking like sunshine and northerly breezes.

Dunedin is also expecting a fine day today, with a high of 16C and westerly breezes.

The lower west coast, about Westland and Fiordland, could face some significant heavy rain over the weekend and into Monday, and in addition to the rain, northwest winds may rise to gales at times in parts of Fiordland, Southland, and Otago.

Today's forecast

Whangārei:

Morning cloud, then fine spells from afternoon. Southwest breezes, turning southeast evening. High 19C / Low 10C.

Auckland: Morning cloud and isolated light showers, then fine spells. Southwest breezes, turning southeast evening. High 18C / Low 9C.

Tauranga: Fine. Southwest breezes. High 20C / Low 9C.

Hamilton: Morning cloud, then fine spells. Southwest breezes, dying out evening. High 18C / Low 5C.

New Plymouth: Cloudy periods, with one or two showers until late evening. Southwest breezes. High 18C / Low 8C.

Napier: Fine. Southwest breezes, turning northeast late afternoon. High 19C / Low 6C.

Wellington: Fine, then cloudy spells from late morning. Northerlies turning southerly late morning. High 17C / Low 10C.

Nelson: Fine. Southwest breezes dying out. High 18C / Low 6C.

Christchurch: Fine, some morning low cloud. Light winds. High 16C / Low 4C.

Dunedin: Fine. Westerly breezes. High 16C / Low 7C.