The toxic relationship between the SkyPath Trust and NZ Transport Agency has taken a turn for the better following a meeting between the groups.

Earlier today they met for the first time in six months and agreed to commence a facilitated process together and rebuild the relationship.

In turn, the Trust decided to cancel its SkyPath march planned for Sunday to protest against delays in constructing the path and cycleway.

"[NZTA] extended the olive branch and said, 'We need to sit down and talk to start some sort of facilitated process to resolve the issues between us'," Trust spokesman Bevan Woodward said.

Advertisement

"We need to rebuild the matter of SkyPath's intellectual property and we will assist in bringing their new design to fruition.

"NZTA seemed very genuine, they say they want to work with us now, it's a hell of a change of tune, we're up for that so let's work together."

The Shared Path will provide a five-metre-wide path flanking the Harbour Bridge's southbound traffic side. Photo / NZTA

The Agency released its preferred option for a shared path over the Auckland Harbour this morning after the concept was created more than a decade ago by the Trust.

The new design for the long-awaited cycleway and walkway will provide a 5m-wide path flanking the Harbour Bridge's southbound traffic side, directly linking Westhaven to Northcote Pt and connecting with the future SeaPath route to Takapuna.

It wasn't until February this year that NZTA announced that construction on the shared path could start as early as next year, but it was still reviewing design options for the mega project.

In a statement, the Trust said today's new developments came as a surprise and as a result of their plan to rally.

"On this basis we think it is appropriate to call off the SkyPath rally planned for this Sunday," they said.

"We now welcome the opportunity to work with NZTA to help deliver a remarkable facility for Auckland. We know many people will be disappointed by our decision but hope you can understand."