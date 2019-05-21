Speaker Trevor Mallard says he believes a man who has committed what he calls "rape" three times in the parliamentary workplace is still working at Parliament.

But he does not know who it is, and he hopes that if any victim wishes to take a complaint to police, they will be properly supported in doing so.

Yesterday, Mallard and independent reviewer Debbie Francis released a review of bullying and harassment at Parliament, which revealed 14 people who said they had been the victim of a sexual assault in the parliamentary workplace.

All the allegations related to male-on-female violence.

"Three of the alleged incidents disclosed to me in interviews were in my view extremely serious and some appeared to be part of a multi-year pattern of predatory behaviour," Francis said in the report.

This morning, Mallard said his reading of the report was that the three incidents were the actions of one man who was still working at Parliament.

"Reading the report carefully, I get the sense that the man is still on the premises," he told Morning Report.

"I'm not aware whether they are an MP or staff ... I don't know who it is. If I knew who it is, I would tell the police."

He characterised the alleged incidents as rape.

"We're talking about serious sexual assault. Well that, for me, that's rape."

Asked if he meant that people had been raped at Parliament, he said: "That is the impression I get from the report, yes."

Mallard said he hoped that victims were being supported by the proper agencies and would make a complaint to police if they wanted to.

"Clearly it's an intolerable situation, and that's why we're working very hard.

"Each of the chief executives of the different agencies, each of the party leaders, has been encouraging women who have been sexually assaulted, or assaulted in an way, to go to the support agencies who can support them with a complaint to the police."

The review went back as far as 2014, but Mallard said that the complaints could have been about earlier incidents because the review had allowed that.

Yesterday, Francis declined to comment on whether any police investigations had been launched as a result of the review, in which all respondents are anonymous. She said her review was not aimed at investigating specific incidents but rather patterns of behaviour.

A police spokesperson said they would not confirm or discuss any matters which may have been raised with them as a result of the review process.

"We encourage anyone who wishes to discuss matters of concern with the police to contact us. You will be treated professionally and with empathy while we assess any information which may be provided," the spokesperson said.

Francis's independent review showed there is virtually no part of Parliament that is untouched by a toxic culture, painting a grim picture of working in the country's heart of democracy.

Staff and MPs alike told similar stories to Francis, who received more than 100 written submissions, carried out more than 200 interviews and 42 focus groups from December last year to March this year.

Of the more than 1000 respondents, 29 per cent had experienced some form of bullying or harassment from either an MP or a manager, 30 per cent from peers and 24 per cent from a member of the public.

Some 56 per cent had experienced destructive gossip, 47 per cent demeaning language, 53 per cent a lack of co-operation and support and 41 per cent aggressive behaviour.

Francis found there was a known minority of MPs whose conduct was unacceptable.

"The fundamental problem is the power imbalance. It's a master-servant relationship and they're treated like gods. While they are due our respect, they are not god," one respondent said.

Francis said Parliament should invest in a range of protective factors that reduced the risks of bullying, harassment and other adverse behaviours.

She made 85 recommendations, including explicit investment in the development of a culture of dignity and respect; additional investment in leadership development; better pastoral care; greater investment in strategic workforce management and a shake-up of HR; better health, safety and wellbeing policies, processes, engagement and governance, removal of barriers to disclosure; and ongoing monitoring, evaluation audit of the cultural health of the workplace.