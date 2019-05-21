Two fire engines are at the scene of an ambulance fire at Otahuhu Train Station in Auckland.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Paul Radden said the alarm was raised at 8.45am and two high pressure delivery engines were there.

Jon Reeves, a passenger on a Britomart bound train which stopped at the station, said the ambulance was "completely ablaze".

"[It] is actually pretty destroyed. Another ambulance has arrived and a police car."

Reeves said that when he passed the station the vehicle was still on fire and the fire service hadn't arrived.

He said he couldn't tell if anyone was in the ambulance.

"It is very unusual to see of course, and I just hope no one was inside."

Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan said Otahuhu Bus station was being evacuated due to the incident.

"All bus services are being diverted away from the station. Trains are not impacted at this stage," he said.

Photos coming in from witnesses show the ambulance parked on the side of the road, with smoke billowing from the damaged front bonnet as well as openings caused by the fire on the vehicle's body.

