The ex-partner of a woman on trial for allegedly making a false rape complaint said he never threatened her.

On the third day of the trial yesterday in the Invercargill District Court, the jury heard about different occasions where the defendant and her ex-partner had arguments during their relationship.

Witnesses recounted some of these episodes, including an alleged case of violence against the couple's children and an incident on May 14, 2015.

The defendant told police that she had been sexually assaulted at her home on that date.

However, in 2016, she said all of that story was "fabricated''.

But she denied the charge brought against her, and said her 2016 retraction was false.

Her ex-partner reasserted he never committed any kind of violence against the defendant or their two children.

He said he had had some issues during their relationship related to his ex-partner's visa, as she is American.

He said one day she went to his house and said she was "running out of options'' to stay in the country.

She allegedly commented to him that she could claim a sexual violation to stay in the country, but he replied to her that she "would not have grounds'' to make this kind of allegation.

"I told her I would not support her partnership visa [any more] because I'm not with her any more. It was not a threat, it was just a fact.''

Under cross-examination, defence counsel Roger Eagles questioned the man about a message sent to the defendant's family in 2016.

In the text, he said the police had informed him if his ex-partner returned to New Zealand, she would be charged over the false statement.

He also said police had "buckled'' her and she had lied about the rape complaint.

Eagles asked the man if he was aware of any circumstances that led her to change her statement; he said he did not know, but he was informed it was not in a "free'' manner.

Questioned again if the police had put any pressure on her, he denied it.

"A number questions were asked.''

The jury was played a recording of a police interview with the defendant on August 25, 2016.

In the video, the defendant said "nothing has happened'', and she had cut herself to "add to her story.''

"I was tired [of being] bullied and I hoped he could be blamed for it. I have been bullied for years. I could not handle any more.''

Detective Timothy Cook from the Invercargill police conducted the interview.

He was asked by Eagles, during his evidence, if he had done any kind of deal with the defendant.

Eagles asked if Cook had ever said to the defendant that "no-one else'' would know of her retraction.

Cook responded that a deal was never discussed and he had put all her options to her.

The trial, before Judge Mark Callaghan, continues.