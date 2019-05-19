Aucklanders out for a stroll yesterday afternoon were rugged up well as cool southwest winds forced them to dig deeper into their wardrobes for their jumpers and coats — but the sunshine kept other more hardy souls warm.

Strong south to southwest winds hammered parts of the country last week, especially in parts of central and southern New Zealand.

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said containers were blown off the wharf in Bluff on Wednesday and a gust of 148km/h was recorded on Stewart Island.

However, looking forward this week things become more settled around the country as a ridge of high pressure builds from the Tasman Sea.

Temperatures around Auckland are expected to reach the high teens this week and today MetService predicts a partly cloudy day with a shower or two in the morning and 17C.