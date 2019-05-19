The Liberal/National coalition Government in Australia retaining power in last night's election means a return to the status quo for Kiwis living across the Tasman, according to one expert.

The polls had the Liberal/National coalition neck-and-neck with Labor, in the days before the election.

But on the day, the coalition had enough support to form a Government.

OZ Kiwi is a group that represents New Zealanders living in Australia and seeks equitable treatment and access to government services and a smoother path to citizenship.

Its chairman Tim Gassin said the coalition's victory means any substantial changes that were on the cards for Kiwis living in Australia are now off the table.

"I suppose the situation we're in is that things are likely to continue much as they have for the foreseeable future."

If Labor had won the election, it would have had a number of policy implications for New Zealand.

For example, Labor had indicated it would take up New Zealand's long-standing offer to take 150 asylum-seekers, mainly children and their families, from Australia's offshore detention centres if it won the election.

Labor had also promised to support a fair pathway to citizenship of Kiwis – the Liberal Party has made no such promise.

Gassin said the election result would come as a disappointment for Kiwis living in Australia.

"There is not likely to be immediate change," he said and added that if any change were to occur, it would have to be led by New Zealand's Government.

"It would probably be quite a lot of work for quite limited changes, given we haven't seen a great deal [of change] in six years."

Speaking to the Herald, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said it would appear "very little" has changed as a result of the election and its impact on New Zealand, but more would become apparent when the new Cabinet is unveiled.

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo / Diego Opatowski / AFP Pool photos

"We don't know the shape of the new Cabinet and, because of that, you can't quite say what you would expect to be different until you've seen the Cabinet and its first announcements."

But, he said it was a "fascinating election".

"There were a lot of elements coming into the campaign and during the campaign which warranted real study by any serious politician.

"It was a fascinating night, I suppose most pronounced by the fact the commentators and the media were stung by the results."

Speaking to media in Auckland today, Prime Minister Ardern said she had watched the election with "keen interest" and had sent a message of congratulations to Morrison.

"We have a good working relationship and I absolutely expect that to continue," she said.

"I ultimately imagine that the policy position of the coalition will be maintained.

"But we have already built strong relationships – we will, from time to time, have differences of policy position and opinion. But that's not new between New Zealand and Australia."

She said it was her job to maintain the relationship with Australia regardless of who is in Government.

Political commentator Ben Thomas said Ardern would have most likely preferred a Labor-led Australian Government.

"We've seen New Zealand's right and entitlements progressively cut back in education, health, welfare and the deportation of hardened criminals to New Zealand.

"I think our Government was probably pining some hopes on a Labor Government to roll some of that back."