The Government will spend $320 million on a package of initiatives aimed preventing family and sexual violence and breaking the cycle of violence.

The pre-Budget announcement is, according to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern the largest ever Government spend on family and sexual violence and support services.

The money will deliver more support services delivered to more New Zealanders, major campaigns aimed at stopping violence occurring and major changes to court process to reduce the trauma victims' experience.

"Every year about one million New Zealanders are affected by family and sexual violence, including almost 300,000 children," Ardern said this morning.

"This is something I know New Zealand is ashamed of and the Government is taking a major step forward in fixing on the budget."

The $320 million has been allocated over four years.

It includes almost $50 million towards preventing family violence and sexual violence and $85 million towards creating a safe, consistent and effective response to family violence in every community.

More than $130 million has been set aside for expanding essential specialist sexual violence services and to moving towards fully funding services.

Almost $40 million has been earmarked for reforming the criminal justice system to better respond to victims of sexual violence.

The family and sexual violence package, which sits across eight portfolios, is the result of the first ever joint Budget bid from multiple government departments.

