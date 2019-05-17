Auckland school put into lockdown after suspected shooting An Auckland school and kindergarten were put into lockdown after a suspected shooting Read more: ➡️ nzh.nu/GBtD50ufEGY #FOCUSLIVE Posted by nzherald.co.nz on Thursday, 16 May 2019

One person has died following a in Otara, South Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Piako St shortly after 2.50pm.

A St John spokesperson said three ambulances were in attendance.

One person is confirmed to have been injured.

Flat Bush School and Flat Bush Kindergarten were temporarily placed in lockdown for a short period of time, but that has been lifted and parents are able to collect their children.

Police enquiries are under way and cordons are currently in place on Piako St.

Series of shootings:

The incident comes after two other shootings in the area in the past few weeks.

President of the Killer Beez gang, Josh Masters, was shot at a Harley Davidson store in Mt Wellington on April 26.

Masters was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in relation to the shooting.

Siaosi Tulua, 39, was also killed in a fatal shooting at a property on Darnell Cres, in Clover Park, about 10.30pm on April 21.

A post-mortem was carried out and it was confirmed that Tulua died from a gunshot wound.