Two men have been arrested in relation to a serious assault outside an Auckland bar at the weekend.

A 20-year-old and a 35-year-old have been charged with assault, including assault with a weapon.

They are the fourth arrests over the double-stabbing which left two people fighting for their lives following an incident outside a Grey Lynn bar in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon yesterday, while a 23-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday.

Advertisement

A team of determined investigators have been working on the case, Acting Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said.

"This was a senseless and violent attack and to date we have made four arrests in connection with this incident," he said in a statement issued by police this morning.

"Police take these matters seriously and our efforts should serve as a reminder that we will hold people to account.

"We would like to acknowledge the assistance from members of the public so far.

"I hope this brings some reassurance to the Grey Lynn community."

Both men are due to appear in the Auckland District Court on May 22.

A "large" fight began at the Grey Lynn Tavern about 1am on Sunday morning, and spilled out on to Great North Rd.

Police carried out a thorough scene examination and scoured CCTV footage of the area for information.

Previously, Baldwin said he believed a number of people recorded the incident on their mobile phones, and asked anyone with footage to contact police.