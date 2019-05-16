A woman has been rescued after a carport fell on a caravan in Invercargill this afternoon, but the incident was "not as serious" as first thought.

A police spokesman said it was called to Tramway Rd at 4.28pm.

St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) had also been called to the scene.

There were initially reports two people were inside the caravan, but a Fenz spokeswoman said it retrieved one person from the caravan.

The incident was "not as serious" as first thought and firefighters were able to stabilise the carport before helping the woman out of the caravan.

She was handed into the care of St John.

A St John spokesman said one person was treated at the scene with minor injuries but did not need to be transported to hospital.

A reporter at the scene said the woman appeared shaken but was not visibly injured.

This article was first published in the Otago Daily Times.