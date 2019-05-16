Police are urging people to tune into Police Ten 7 tonight to help the investigation into the disappearance of Northland woman Bridget Simmonds.

The 42-year-old mother of two has been missing since February 23.

The last confirmed sighting of Simmonds by her family was when her mother dropped her off at the Countdown on Kamo Rd, Whangarei.

She had been staying with her mother in Kerikeri prior to her disappearance.

Simmonds was reported missing on March 6 and police have been making a number of inquiries, and have issued several appeals to the public for information since.

Detective Constable Joseph Reuben said, despite those appeals, police had received only

a small number of calls from members of the public.

"We are doing everything we can to try and find Bridget, and have carried out extensive CCTV enquiries and have been doing numerous appeals," he said.

"Tonight's Ten 7 episode includes some new information about Bridget's last-known movements, and I'm hopeful it might result in people coming forward with information that can help us find her."

Detective Constable Joseph Reuben urges anyone who may have seen Simmonds on February 23, or who knows her and has spoken to her in the weeks prior to or since her disappearance, to contact police.

"Her family adore her and are extremely worried about her, and, understandably, are desperate for answers."

Simmonds was last seen wearing a dark-coloured singlet and has a large distinctive tattoo on her upper left arm of a fairy tangled in vines holding an orb.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts can contact Detective Constable Joseph Reuben on 09 945 4733 on or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.