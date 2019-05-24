The father of the 5-year-old girl critically injured in the Christchurch mosque shootings has revealed the first question she asked him after waking up from a coma was: "Daddy, was I shot?".

Alen Alsati – then aged 4 – was shot several times during the March 15 attack on the Al Noor Mosque where 43 Muslim worshippers lost their lives and dozens more were injured.

She was released from Starship hospital last week and is now undergoing rehabilitation at a specialist centre.

Her father, Wasseim Alsati, who was also critically injured in the attack, told the Herald on Sunday about his daughter's heart-breaking first question.

Advertisement

While she has made some progress, the little girl who has brain damage "cannot see, walk or eat by herself".

It remains unclear if she will regain her sight.

Wasseim Alsati and his 5-year-old daughter were critically injured in the Christchurch mosque shootings. Photo / Supplied

She had already had eight surgeries and her father said she would require at least one more.

"She has a hernia on the side of her stomach and needs one more operation to make sure the hole in her tummy has been closed," said Alsati.

The father-of-four and his family are living with the girl at the treatment centre which provides comprehensive rehabilitation services from newborns to 16-year-olds.

A police officer collects floral tributes near the Al Noor Mosque. Photo / NZME

Alsati continues to be haunted by the events of March 15; which saw worshippers shot at both Christchurch's Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre, leaving 51 people dead.

"I have nightmares all the time," he told the Herald on Sunday last month.

"You can't express it or talk about it. You cannot imagine how bad it is - it is unbearable and painful."

Alsati has had surgery to remove shrapnel and bone out of his hip socket, and surgery for a perforated bowel and injury to his pelvis.

Prince William meets with Al Noor Mosque Imam Gamal Fouda. Photo / Reuters

He can't walk properly, it will take up to 18 months before he is back on his feet again.

Alsati and his daughter are thankful to Lance Bradford, the man whose quick actions helped save their lives.

On the day of the shootings Bradford was on his way to a job past the Al Noor Mosque when the shootings were unfolding.

All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams with staff at Christchurch Hospital who cared for those shot in the Christchurch mosque shootings. Photo / Getty Images

Bradford – who has since visited Alsati and his daughter in hospital - said it had been "tough" processing what had happened and was keen to meet the three people he saved.

"Wasseim's daughter is quite a cheeky little bugger. She has a great sense of humour and a big personality like her dad. They have a tight bond, seeing her laughing and playing with her dad was pretty cool."

Bradford hopes to see Alsati and his daughter again when they return to Christchurch. He admits two months on from the attack he is a different person.

"What happened in Christchurch made me realise we shouldn't judge people - we are all the same," he said.

"Everyone loves their families and we all bleed when we cut. A lot of Muslims have come to New Zealand for a better life with their families, they are just like us."

Alsati says his recovery is slow and he is focused on providing for his extended family.