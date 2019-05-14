A Canterbury school teacher who had a sexual relationship with an underage girl has today been warned he faces a lengthy stint behind bars.

The male teacher, aged in his 40s, admitted various sexual offending charges described by a judge as "very serious", at Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

The girl was aged 14 at the time.

Bail was refused for the man, who has been granted interim name suppression, and he was remanded in custody.

Whether he gets to keep his name secret will be argued when he is sentenced on September 3. The school he worked at cannot be named either.

The court heard that the teacher and victim started text messaging about a year ago.

The texts were often sexually explicit and the pair devised systems to avoid getting caught, including disguising their names and not immediately answering to messages.

Around last September, the relationship escalated to physical contact, including hugging and kissing.

But in February this year, their contact became sexual.

Representative charges of sexual conduct with a person under 16 and sexual connection with a person under 16 outline sexual intercourse on a number of occasions. A police summary of facts describes the encounters as consensual.

When he was caught, the man admitted his actions and "acknowledged his wrongdoing".

"He stated in explanation that the victim would initiate contact with him and a mutual emotional and physical relationship evolved," the police summary says.

Defence counsel Andrew McCormick said it was out of character behaviour and that a psychological assessment was being undertaken.

McCormick unsuccessfully argued for bail until sentencing, claiming that there was a slim possibility the man could be sentenced to home detention.

However, Judge Peter Rollo refused bail, describing the offending as "very serious" and doubting whether he would avoid a final sentence of imprisonment.