The Catholic Church in New Zealand will be studying a new papal decree on the reporting of sexual abuse cases, it told the Herald.

President of the NZ Catholic Bishops' Conference Patrick Dunn, who is also Bishop of Auckland, said the church would ensure the Pope's recommendations would be fully implemented.

"The New Zealand bishops believe that in general the protocols called for by Pope Francis have been in place in this country for some decades," Dunn said.

"We will be studying this new document from Pope Francis to be sure that the recommendations he has put before us are fully implemented."

Last Thursday, Pope Francis issued a landmark decree making it mandatory for priests and nuns to report incidents of sexual abuse or cover-ups to church authorities.

It would also allow anyone to complain directly to the Vatican if needed.

"The crimes of sexual abuse offend Our Lord, cause physical, psychological and spiritual damage to the victims and harm the community of the faithful," the Pope said.

Called "Vos Estis Lux Mundi" meaning You Are the Light of the World, the 19-article decree covers not just children, but also adults as well as the possession of child pornography.

The sweeping new rules come following a spate of abuse scandals involving the church around the world.

In New Zealand, there had been a number of Catholic sex-abuse cases, many linked to Catholic schools.

The church acknowledged and apologised in 2000 for the abuse of children by clergy, and had put in place its own protocols.

A national office was also set up to handle abuse complaints.