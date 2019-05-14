Pupils from Pua Magasiva's old school wil wear black armbands in their 1st XV rugby match with rival school St John's.

Magasiva attended St Patrick's College with brother Robbie, but now it's the school's turn to pay tribute to the actor who died in Wellington during the early hours of Saturday morning.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

The St Patrick's College grudge match with St John's is being held tomorrow at Evans Bay Park, with a kick-off at noon.

The school today posted on its Facebook page that the 1st XV will lay a jersey before the haka and wear black armbands out of respect to the 38-year-old.

"Pua was an Old Boy and is known to many in the rugby community," they wrote in the post.

"Our 1st XV coaches Galu Letiu and Kas Lealamanua have a close connection with the Magasiva family.

"Here is the photo of Pua (sitting in front of Jerry Collins) in the Brian Cederwall-coached and Peter Wadsworth-managed 1st XV of 1998."

Both the funeral and reception are private and only open to family and close friends, but his fans and friends not only around New Zealand but the world will share in the grief as his life is celebrated on Friday afternoon.

After leaving school, Magasiva went on to play rugby at Marist St Pats Rugby Club, in Hataitai.

Club president Ken Ah Kuoi told the Herald the Magasiva family was well known to the club as players and supporters.

"Pua and his siblings grew up in Wellington, attended St Patrick's College in Kilbirnie Wellington. Pua has played with the club after St Pats College, a great player in his own right but I think he wanted to pursue his acting career."

The late Pua Magasiva charming kitchen staff, Frances and Rosalie, at the Marist St Pats Rugby Club in Wellington during a recent visit. Photo / Supplied

Magasiva was a supporter of the club's fundraising events including hosting and attending as guests for MSP Ladies' Night and MSP Got Talent events at the clubrooms, he said.

"Pua recently visited our clubrooms and had a great time with everyone including the kitchen mothers volunteering at the club."

News of the 38-year-old's death has sent shock waves around the world with former colleagues and sports stars sharing their heartfelt loss.

In a statement on Sunday, the family said they were in an "acute stage of grief", and thanked those who had expressed their condolences and offered their support.

Not only was Magasiva well known for his acting - locally starring in Shortland St and Sione's Wedding but also getting worldwide attention for his time in Power Rangers - but he was also known to be generous with his time.

The father-of-one was a volunteer at Salvation Army Glenfield where staff expressed their sadness at his death.