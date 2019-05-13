A man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing in the Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn.

Two people suffered critical injuries after being stabbed outside a Grey Lynn bar in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Acting Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland CIB, said police had arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the serious assault.

He was arrested today after police executed a search warrant and charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The man is due to appear in Auckland District Court today.

Advertisement

"The victims remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

"Police enquiries are ongoing and we would still like to hear from anyone with information or footage of the incident."

Police earlier said that a "large" fight began at the Grey Lynn Tavern about 1am, and moved onto Great North Rd.

Two people suffered critical stab wounds during the fight and were taken to Auckland Hospital by friends. They had since undergone surgery.

Baldwin said police had completed a thorough scene exam at the Great North Rd site, but were still examining CCTV footage in the area.

"We believe there were a number of people recording the incident on their mobile phones and we would like anyone who has footage to get in touch with us," he said yesterday.

Homeowners or businesses in the area with CCTV cameras were asked to check their camera footage and contact police.

• Anyone with information about the assault are asked to contact Police on 09 302 6557, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.