A Hamilton woman will fight a charge of conspiring to pervert the course of justice in the alleged murder of a Ngaruawahia man at McLaren Falls last year.

Chloe Nardiah Leigh Kerridge is now the eighth person charged over the alleged murder of Mitchell Paterson, who was found dumped in water underneath a bridge at the falls during the early hours of July 13, last year.

She will join six others at trial in the High Court at Hamilton in July defending a raft of charges from murder to interfering with human remains and conspiring to defeat justice.

However, Kyra Betteridge, 29, is not going to trial after last week admitting charges of conspiring to defeat the course of justice and offering an indignity to the body of Patterson.

She was remanded on electronically monitored bail for sentencing next month.

Kerridge first appeared in court two weeks ago and was remanded to reappear in the High Court at Hamilton this morning when she denied the one charge.

She will join her co-offenders at trial, which is set down for four weeks from July 1.

Simon Peter Walker, 36, of Hamilton, denies charges of murder, kidnapping, conspiring to defeat the course of justice and interfering with human remains.

Leon Colin Wilson, 49, of Hamilton, denies manslaughter, kidnapping and conspiring to defeat the course of justice.

Christopher Ramia Smith, 34, denies charges of murder, kidnapping and conspiring to defeat the course of justice.

Dylan Ken Brian Boyle, 21, of Hamilton, denies charges of manslaughter, kidnapping and conspiring to defeat the course of justice.

James Lee Green, 27, of Western Bay of Plenty, is on bail and was excused from attending. He denies charges of conspiring to defeat the course of justice and interfering with human remains. Through his lawyer Sheila Cameron, he has previously intimated a guilty plea on a charge of driving while disqualified.

Grant Stewart Wickens, 33, of Hamilton denies charges of manslaughter, kidnapping and conspiring to defeat the course of justice.