A Peruvian working holidaymaker who indecently assaulted four women in a Queenstown bar is unlikely to serve his community work sentence, a judge says.

Judge John Brandts-Giesen sentenced Omer Jose Huzco Huaman, 26, on four charges of indecent assault and two charges of male assaults female in the Queenstown District Court yesterday.

About 1.30am on December 16 last year, the defendant was drunk at a Queenstown bar.

While on the dance floor, he grabbed the buttocks of the first victim.

When she asked him to stop he continued, so she moved away from him.

He grabbed the second victim by her waist with both hands, sliding them down to her buttocks. She slapped his hands away but he persisted, and grabbed her dress as she walked away.

When Huzco Huaman touched the third victim's buttocks, she verbally made it clear she was not interested in him.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said the three women had given the defendant the chance to stop, "but still you persisted''.

He then "swiped'' the body of the fourth victim in an upward motion, touching her inner thighs and underwear.

When she confronted him, he punched her in the face.

When she followed him on to the street while calling the police, he struck her on the nose, causing her to fall over in pain.

Huzco Huaman was convicted and given a first warning under the three strikes law in February.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said the defendant's working holiday visa expired next week, so his ability to impose a sentence was restricted.

He sentenced him to 120 hours community work - noting that although it was unlikely to be served, it was important to show the "condemnation of the court''.

Huzco Huaman must pay $700 to the fourth victim for emotional harm, and $100 each to the other three.