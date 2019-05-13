Landlords will have to include detailed information in new or renewed tenancy agreements about how their property meets current standards from July 1.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development says the final healthy homes standards will be released in three days' time on Thursday, May 16.

It will outline the minimum requirements for heating, insulation, ventilation, moisture and drainage, and draught stopping in rental properties.

Deputy chief executive policy Jo Hughes said the finalising of the standards is a significant milestone for the rental market.

Advertisement

"Making sure all New Zealanders have warm, dry homes is a key focus for the Government and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development," Hughes said.

The insulation requirements from 2016 will remain in force and from July 1, ceiling and underfloor insulation will be compulsory in all rental homes where it is reasonably practicable to install.

How the new standards will make rental homes healthier:

• All rental homes will be required to have a heater that can heat the main living area to 18C.

• Rental homes must have ceiling and underfloor insulation that either meets the 2008 Building Code insulation standard, or (for existing ceiling insulation) has a minimum thickness of 120mm.

• Rental homes will also be drier under these changes as kitchens and bathrooms will have to have extraction fans or range-hoods.

• The standards also reinforce existing law that says landlords must have adequate drainage and guttering to prevent water from entering the home. Draughts that make a home harder to heat will have to be blocked.

New standards will be introduced for housing compliance. Photo / File

Compliance timeline in coming years:

• July 1, 2021 - From this date, private landlords must ensure their rental properties comply with the healthy home standards within 90 days of any new or renewed tenancy.

• July 1, 2021 - All boarding houses must comply with the healthy home standards.

• July 1, 2023 - All Housing New Zealand houses and registered Community Housing Providers' houses must comply with the healthy home standards.

• July 1, 2024 - All rental homes must comply with the healthy home standards.