A Westfield Albany store worker has been accused of screaming and having a meltdown at young children playing too loudly at the mall's playground.

When confronted about her behaviour by the children's family the employee then "snapped" and started screaming and swearing at the adults.

North Shore resident Felipe De Rodt was shopping at Albany Mall with his family and young children during the complex's late night shopping last Thursday.

The family's children, aged between 2 and 7, were playing on the playground around 9.30pm when a Travel Money employee walked over and screamed at the children for making too much noise.

"She marched over was shouting at them saying 'you're way too old to be playing in there' and to 'stop being so noisy'," De Rodt told the Herald.

"She started losing it at them. She was aggressive. Our kids were frightened and looked over towards us not sure what to do or how to react.

"The children with us were between the ages of 2 and 7. There were other kids on the playground as well. They were just doing what kids normally do.

"We didn't think they were any noisier than most kids having fun."

After watching the Travel Money employee scream at their kids, family members went to confront the woman about her behaviour.

After telling the woman it was not acceptable to talk to strangers' children that way, she "snapped".

"My cousin went to confront her and tell her she can't talk to our children like that. But she snapped and started screaming and swearing at us.

"Family members at the other side of the mall could hear her screaming, telling us how tired she was of the noise and complaining she had been working all day.

"My sister-in-law then approached her and told her she has no right talk to our children like that. She told her to back off, but the woman turned around and told us to 'f*** off'.

"She started swearing at us in front of our children.

"She snapped again, saying she had every right to yell at the children. We had to call the security guard in."

A security guard had to be called after an altercation between a Travel Money employee and a family with young children escalated. Photo / Supplied

The incident happened on Level 2, near the playground outside the New World supermarket.

According to Westfield, the level two playground is for children up to the age of 5.

Mall security had to intervene in the incident.

A Travel Money spokesperson subsequently contacted De Rodt apologising for the incident and confirmed the employee had been spoken to.

"I am completely lost for words about the manner in which you and the kids were treated last night, and I want to thank you for bringing this to our attention," the spokesperson told the De Rodts in an email.

"I sincerely apologise for the way our staff member spoke to the children last night and for the unacceptable way you and your family and friend were treated.

"We definitely do not tolerate this type of behaviour in our business and can assure you that we have already spoken to the consultant involved, both myself and management will pursue this serious matter further.

"I firmly believe any representative in our business treat the public and our customers with the utmost respect and I am sorry we failed in doing so last night. I offer my sincerest apologies."

The incident comes a week after a stranger lashed out at a mother's toddler and allegedly assaulted him.

According to a mother who was shopping at the Albany Kmart, a stranger pushed a trolley into her toddler's head and punched him after he threw a tantrum at a checkout.

"At first I was like, 'this is fine, we're going to meet Nana soon' - I just kept saying that," the mother told the Herald.

"Then I got to the kiosk and I started scanning my products, and the tantrum got worse.

"He wouldn't usually behave like this, but I've got to admit - it was a really bad tantrum. Probably one of the worst I would have seen."

The woman, estimated to be in her 60s, was pushing the trolley as it hit her son's head.

After calling the woman out, she started abusing the toddler.

"She said 'Take him bloody home! Be quiet! I don't come here to listen to this!'.

"Everybody had just stopped, and I was quite surprised afterwards when I realised people don't interfere, in case something else that's bad happens.

"I think people were just kind of staring and watching, while she laid into me."

A police spokesman confirmed they had been notified of an alleged assault.